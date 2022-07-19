Wausau Pilot & Review

A proposal to reopen a shuttered west-side tavern in Wausau under a new name and owner failed to pass a city subcommittee on Monday, effectively nixing the plan for now.

Nate Woller submitted a request to open Thirsty’s on 3rd in the former Roc’s Place, 810 S. Third Ave., which was reviewed this week by the Liquor License Review Subcommittee. The proposal, which would have then been voted on by the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee, did not garner a motion or a second to move forward.

Roc’s Place owner Tim Nawrocki testifies during a Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee hearing on May 17, 2021

Roc’s Place closed more than a year ago, after city officials revoked the establishment’s liquor license. The revocation followed a formal complaint by a Wausau Police official against Tim Nawrocki, who then owned the bar, and proceedings that included testimony from officers assigned to the area who described fights, reports of shots fired and a lack of cooperation by bar staff during investigations.

Thirsty’s on 3rd formed an LLC this month with Woller as the registered agent for the business. It is unclear whether Woller will submit a new proposal for consideration.