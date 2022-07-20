John A. Wesolowski

John A. Wesolowski, 85, died Monday, July 18, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born December 2, 1936 in the town of Cassel, son of the late Stanley and Rose (Filtz) Wesolowski. On August 8, 1959 he married Patricia Riehle at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, town of Cassel.

John was a dairy farmer for most of his life, even after selling his farm he went to work at research farms. After their children were a bit older, he and Patricia enjoyed traveling, visiting most of the United States and Guam. He was an avid sports fan who loved watching football, baseball and golf. John served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Wesolowski; daughters, JoAnn (Jonathan) Brubacher, Sandra (Craig) Clausen, Maryann (Michael) Kage; sons, Steven (Jean), John Jr. (Femelyne), Patrick (Renee) and Daniel (Mary) Wesolowski; grandchildren, Joshua (Giana) Brubacher, James and Jennifer Wesolowski, Tyler and Ethan Clausen, Maria Anne and Dominic Wesolowski, Cole and Kacy Wesolowski, Jacob (Danielle) and Samantha Kage, Elizabeth, Alexander and Emily Wesolowski; great-grandchildren, Elianna and Jarrett Brubacher; sister-in-laws Merceda and Carol Wesolowski.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James, brothers and sisters, Eleanor (Murrill) Dahm, Rosemary (Donald) VerBrugge, Joseph (Nancy), Thomas and Stanley Jr. Wesolowski.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Michael Catholic Church.

Alrene R. Reimes

Alrene R. Reimes, age 85, of Wausau, passed on July 16, 2022, at Northcentral Healthcare.

Arlene was born on December 16, 1936, to Alfred and Agnes (Miller) Reimes. Her personality was one of a kind. She helped her brother on his dairy farm where she enjoyed all the animals. She enjoyed drawing in her spare time.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Marvin Reimes.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Community Church, Town of Easton. A visitation will take place prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Forestville Cemetery, Town of Easton. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Allen Malueg

Allen Malueg passed away July 18, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital. He was born December 18, 1935, the son of Allen H Malueg and Clara Jesse Malueg. He married Janice Nuernberg in September 1959.

Allen graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1959 and was an underwriter for Wausau Insurance until his retirement. He served in the United States Army Reserve for 37 years, retiring in 1991 with the rank of Colonel.

Survivors are his wife, Janice, their children, Karen (Kevin) Frawley and Allen (Carol) Malueg and four grandchildren, Jessica Frawley, Abby (Collin) Hough, Mary and Nora Malueg. Sister, Carolyn Consie.

A private memorial and burial will be held for the family.