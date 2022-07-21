The 13th LIFE in Marathon County Report project launches this week with the mailing of the LIFE Survey, and you are encouraged to fill it out if you get one.

The surveys have been sent to 1,334 randomly selected households in Marathon County along with 2,000 selected emails. The survey is conducted by UW-River Falls Survey Research Center.

“We strongly encourage people who receive the survey to fill it out and return it,” said Tara Draeger, chairwoman of the LIFE Committee. “By participating in this important survey, respondents have the opportunity to help influence the 2023-2024 LIFE in Marathon County Report which sets a road map for future improvements in our county.”

The survey garners Marathon County resident’s opinions on a variety of topics addressing the quality of life in Marathon County. It includes a variety of questions on topics such as health insurance coverage, transportation concerns, and what services residents value in our community.

The report is widely used by business leaders, government offices and nonprofit organizations in planning, grant writing and grant making. It has been published every other year since 1997 by the LIFE Steering Committee.

The current edition of the report is available online at unitedwaymc.org. United Way serves as the fiscal agency for this community project.