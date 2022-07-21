WANTED: Michael D. Rhea, 55, of Wausau. Bench warrant issued July 19, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, theft - written lease, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Eric Slocum, 27, of Wausau. July 21, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Martin R. Rate, 25, of Schofield. July 21, 2022: First-degree child sex assault with a person younger than 13, fourth-degree sexual assault
Roger Holzem, 35, of Wausau. July 21, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Crystal Taylor, 41, of Wausau. July 21, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Darrell D. Vaughn, 30, of Wausau. Sex registry violation – repeater
Jeramiah A. Jefferson, 33, of Wausau. July 15, 2022: Battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of THC
Jill Kreuzer, 52, of Wausau. July 20, 2022: Bail jumping
Matthew L. Bessette, 45, of Wausau. July 14, 2022: Possession of child pornography, sex offender registry violation
Luis A. Vazquez Acosta, 25, of Abbotsford. July 19, 2022: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
WANTED: Michael D. Rhea, 55, of Wausau. Bench warrant issued July 19, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, theft – written lease, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven J. Younger, 48,, of Weston. July 18, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Samuel Czaplinski,27, of Kronenwetter. July 21, 2022: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI, possession of an illegally obtained prescription