Dear editor,

Brent Jacobson, R-Mosinee, was elected mayor of Mosinee not once, but four times. His community put their trust in his leadership as they also chose him to represent them on the (Marathon) County Board.

Under his leadership he consistently had budgets that have controlled property taxes and restrained general fund expenses. The downtown business district has been transformed from stagnant to vibrant and growing. On the Marathon County Board, Brent championed openness and transparency in government, something we all should appreciate.

Brent is married to Tessa and has been blessed with a baby girl, Aria. As your next senator, Brent will fight tirelessly to secure a better tomorrow for Wisconsin and a safer, more prosperous future for our children and grandchildren. Brent is truly a man of and for the people. Please join me in supporting Brent (for Senate District 29). Vote for Brent Jacobson on Aug. 9.

Mary Williams, R-former representative Wisconsin State Assembly District 87

