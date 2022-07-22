By Shereen Siewert

A 25-year-old man who spent four years in prison for sex offenses involving children is behind bars again, after several neighbor girls reported inappropriate touching on multiple occasions.

Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections records show Martin R. Raatz was on extended supervision and was prohibited from contact with children when the alleged incidents happened, involving girls ranging from 5 to 10 years old. Raatz, of Schofield, is now facing multiple felony charges including first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

Court records show prosecutors are seeking to place the defendant on lifetime supervision, as the charge carries a serious sex offense provision and repeater enhancer.

This is the third child sex case filed against Raatz in Wisconsin, with the first dating back to 2015. Then, Raatz was convicted of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child and was given a withheld sentence for seven years of probation. But 18 months later Raatz was convicted again, this time of having sex with a child age 16 or older, court records show. In March 2017 Circuit Judge Mike Moran revoked Raatz’s probation and sentenced him to four years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision. Raatz was also required to register as a sex offender.

Raatz unsuccessfully petitioned for a sentence adjustment in 2019.

The latest charges are the result of an investigation that launched in late May in Weston, after the girls disclosed the alleged assaults to their mother.

Raatz, who is jailed on a probation hold, is due in court Friday for an initial appearance in the case. Because he is on extended supervision, he could be returned to prison for an additional eight years if his probation in the 2015 case is again revoked.