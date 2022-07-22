Wausau Pilot & Review

The start of a bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Hwy. 51 in Marathon County has been postponed from Monday, July 25 to Monday, Aug. 8.

To extend the service life and improve the driving surface of seven bridges in the Wausau area, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will:

Remove existing polymer overlays on five bridges and replace them with new overlays.

Add polymer overlays to the surfaces of two other bridges.

During construction, Hwy. 51 work will be performed under staged construction, and ramp work will be performed under short local detours.

Construction is scheduled for completion in September. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.

