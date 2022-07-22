Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jamie Xiong and Heather Gardner announce the birth of their son Owen Yeej Koob, born at 10:04 a.m. July 13, 2022. Owen weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Matthew and Karalyn Hoenecke announce the birth of their daughter Isabelle Rose, born at 2:05 p.m. July 15, 2022. Isabelle weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Thomas and Andrea Franke announce the birth of their son Miles Scott, born at 7:09 p.m. July 11, 2022. Miles weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Brandon and Cari Mlodik announce the birth of their son Walker Jaxon, born at 10:39 a.m. July 11, 2022. Walker weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Daniel Needham and Na-Hee Peterson announce the birth of their son Azariah Paul, born at 5:52 p.m. July 10, 2022. Azariah weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Michael Hatcher and Breanna Narlock announce the birth of their son Carter Andrew Joseph, born at 6:21 p.m. July 9, 2022. Carter weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Scott Steckbauer and Taylor Everett announce the birth of their daughter Ember Rayne, born at 12:48 p.m. July 8, 2022, and son Eland Wayne, born at 12:50 p.m. July 8, 2022. Ember weighed 7 pounds; Eland weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces.

Luke and Jenna Knoedler announce the birth of their daughter Birdie Margaret, born at 10:33 a.m. July 6, 2022. Birdie weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Luke and Elizabeth Hilleshiem announce the birth of their daughter Vivienne Jean, born at 4:02 p.m. July 8, 2022. Vivienne weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Devon and Kelly Roth announce the birth of their son Christian John Ryder, born at 9:58 p.m. July 5, 2022. Christian weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Babajide Apatira and Kimberly Campbell announce the birth of their daughter Jideya Ayanmo, born at 8:14 a.m. July 5, 2022. Jideya weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Jordan Krause and Jennifer Imhoff announce the birth of their son Cashton James, born at 7:23 p.m. July 5, 2022. Cashton weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Luke Woller and Melissa Wilson announce the birth of their son Rhett Craig, born at 10:55 a.m. July 6, 2022. Rhett weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces.

River and Rebekah Judd announce the birth of their son Harrison James, born at 10:37 a.m. July 5, 2022. Harrison weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

Martin and April Garza announce the birth of their son Dayton Ray, born at 5:41 a.m. July 1, 2022. Dayton weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Keith and Heather Knaup announce the birth of their son Hudson William, born at 12:23 p.m. July 1, 2022, Hudson weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

Kangzoua Chang announces the birth of her son Nuzong Jace, born at 8:29 p.m. July 14, 2022. Nuzong weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces.