Robert G. Torney

Robert G. Torney, 76, Wausau, passed away at his home under the care of hospice surrounded by his wife and three children on July 15, 2022 from a long courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on July 17, 1945 to Robert C. Torney and Marie A. (Riege) Torney of Wausau.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia (Pat); three children Doug Torney of Alabama, Debra (Dale) Sharp of Alabama and Jason Torney of Wisconsin; his grandchildren Seth, Justen, Heather, James, Matthew and Allisyn; 3 great grandchildren Lilly, Tucker and Tanner. He is also survived by a brother Jack (Anne) Torney of South Carolina.

After graduating from Wausau High School, he went on to become a mason and later worked for Miron Construction as a mason foreman until his retirement. After retirement if Bob and Pat weren’t camping or touring the country in their motorhome, he could probably be found at a local racetrack with family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life (or as Bob would say, a party) at Pinewood Supper Club for family and friends from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on July 27th.

He had a way of making people smile and laugh, he will truly be missed.

Loraine M. Clancy

Loraine M. Clancy, age 102, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, July 16, 2022 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Rennes Health and Rehab in Weston, WI.

Loraine was born on April 1, 1920, in Glenmore, WI to the late John and Mabel (Collins) Shaughnessy. She graduated high school from St. Joseph’s Academy in Green Bay. Loraine worked as an assistant and bookkeeper for the late, great, Green Bay Packer, Don Hutson at the Packers Playdium.

Loraine was united in marriage to “the only one for her,” Donald E. Clancy on December 7, 1943. Don, Loraine, and sometimes the kids would attend daily mass at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, sitting just pews away from Coach Vince Lombardi. Their Catholic faith was an important part of their life.

One of Loraine’s many talents was knitting. She had more time than she ever imagined she would, in her 102 years of living, to knit her children and all 8 of her grandchildren beautiful fisherman knit afghans. Along with her knitting, she was an excellent seamstress and lived by perfection, from pinning the pattern, to cutting it out, all was checked and rechecked. Her talents didn’t stop there, Loraine made beautiful porcelain dolls, where every detail, from the painted faces to the clothes they wore, were crafted by her. The game of bridge was also a passion, playing as much as 5 days a week with her many different friend groups. Also, very near and dear to Loraine’s heart, was her Sunday Morning Breakfast Club.

Loraine spent her life giving back to others. She was a long-time volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital, receiving the President’s Volunteer Service Award from The White House. She mentored young girls from the Good Shepherd Home, belonged to the Catholic Women’s Club, Shamrock Club, and Ancient Order of Hibernians Ladies Auxiliary.

This Irishman’s selfless demeanor was evident throughout her life, during the illness of her husband, to being a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma; her family meant everything. She gladly faced any challenge with a smile on her face and her trust in God.

Loraine is survived by her children Don Clancy Jr. and Maureen (Pat) Cotter; grandchildren Brendan (Brittni) Cotter, Meaghan (Dan) Sherer, Kyle (Michelle) Cotter and Kevin Cotter, Erin (Jason) Brass, Adam (Katie) Clancy, Quinn (Yann) Clancy and Ian (Anne) Clancy; and great grandchildren Delaney, Maura, Nell and Emmett Sherer; Clancy and Corrigan Cotter; Gavin, Eamon and Reagan Brass; Aidan and Anna Clancy; and Lucille and Kate Clancy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald E. Clancy, and siblings Aileen, Mary and Patrick.

Finally, we leave you with an Irish Proverb…

‘May you live to be 100 years, with one extra year to repent’… she took two!

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Rennes and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their compassion and care.

Arlynn J. Schneider

On the morning of July 19th, 2022, Arlynn John “Duke” Schneider, 82 of Wausau, passed away at Azura Memory Care, Rib Mountain while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services Hospice.

Duke was born to John and Gladys (Kuse) Schneider in the Town of Hull, Marathon County in 1940. He married Christine Pearson in 1961. Together they had 3 daughters: Gina Louise Marie Schneider, Manitowoc, Sara Jayne (Charles McNeal) Bettin, Hortonville, and Angela Marie Spoar, Wausau. Christine and Duke later divorced.

On November 28, 1980, he married Kristie Wadzinski and her son Matthew Wadzinski joined the family.

Duke loved sports both playing and watching. He collected antique cars which had to be Fords, and he loved animals especially his pets. He was a salesman most of his life and was great at it.

He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Angela Marie Spoar.

He is survived by wife Kristi “Mazie” Schneider; 2 daughters, Gina, Sara; Stepson, Matt (Abby) ; 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Delores, Ila and Sue; special niece Tracy Katie Kebhart.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Rich Block will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to New Life Pet Adoption Center, Marathon.

Keith J. Latendresse

Keith Joseph Latendresse peacefully passed away in his sleep on the morning of Monday, July 18th.

Keith was born to Edward Paul and Jeannette Leone (Isaacson) Latendresse on January 23rd, 1973 and grew up the youngest of four siblings (Kathleen, Mark, and Michael).

Keith excelled in athletics during his time at Brighton High School, to which he received a scholarship to play football at Michigan Technological University. There he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering, played four years of college football, and met his now ex-wife Heidi. Keith was hired by Babcock and Wilcox Co. out of college, and started with B&W in 1997 as a Field Service engineer in Dallas, TX. He worked his way up to a District Sales Manager covering the States of WI, MN, ND, & SD to which he was very well respected by all those around him. After college, him and Heidi married, and had four kids who Keith is survived by (Nicholas, Owen, Ashley, and Oscar Latendresse).

During his time of health, Keith was a loving, involved, and caring husband and father who loved to spend his time coaching his sons in both football and baseball, teaching all the kids how to hunt and fish, spend time up north in Keewenaw County with the whole family, and teaching his kids the importance of understanding the love and grace of our Savior Jesus Christ. Keith had a very big heart, and would converse with anyone and everyone who either wanted or needed a conversation. Keith struggled with health related issues in the last five years of his life that contributed to the premature end of his time here on earth; however, his love for his kids and family never changed during that time. Keith never rejected or questioned his faith in our Savior Jesus Christ, and saved from the grace of Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for all of our sins. Keith is now resting peacefully in heaven waiting for the triumphant return of Jesus Christ to this earth.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Burial will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Keweenaw, Michigan.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com