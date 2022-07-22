Wausau Pilot & Review

A walk-off single propelled Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears to a decisive, dramatic victory over Little Chute, 7-6 on Friday.

The game was tied at six with Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears batting in the bottom of the seventh when Tony Iaffaldano singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

Both offenses were strong at the plate as Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears collected nine hits and Little Chute seven in the high-scoring affair.

Little Chute fired up the offense in the first inning. Charlie singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

After Little Chute scored one run in the top of the fifth, Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears answered with one of their own. Little Chute scored when Brock singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.

Brennan Fictum led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears. Fictum surrendered three runs on five hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking one.



Rowen was on the pitcher’s mound for Little Chute. The bulldog allowed seven hits and five runs over five and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Dawson threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.



Jackson Smithpeter led Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears with two hits in four at bats.



Isaac went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Little Chute in hits.