Special Events Volunteer Needed, Monk Botanical Gardens needs help with set-up, break-down, registrations, selling beverages and food, etc. for its special events throughout the year. Volunteering schedule is flexible. Visit https://monkgardens.org/events/special-events/ to see the upcoming events for 2022. Contact them at 715-261-6309 or info@monkgardens.org for more information.

Help a Refugee Family. ECDC-Wausau, the local refugee resettlement center, is seeking volunteers to help with airport pick-ups, apartment set-ups, and other tasks. To volunteer in Wausau, Marshfield or Stevens Point, go to https://www.ecdcwausau.org/volunteer or call 1-715-907-7084 or email wausauinfo@ecdcus.org.

Volunteers Needed. The Wausau Marathon is an annual event offering runners the option of running a full or half marathon and marathon relay. The course begins and ends at Marathon Park and enables the runners to potentially qualify for the Boston Marathon. To make this event a success, we count on the assistance of many volunteers. Volunteers are still needed for the following dates and times:

Aug. 19 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help with setup and registrations

Aug. 20 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help at water stations and directional corners.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

School Supplies Needed. Workplace Volunteer Council needs donations of new backpacks and school supplies for its annual Fill A Backpack Fill A Need project for the upcoming school year. Donations can be delivered to any of FABFAN’s public collection sites or you can make a monetary donation. For more information, call 715-298-5719 or email workplacevolunteercouncilmc@gmail.com.

Lunch Cooler Needed. Mount View Care Center is in need of a cooler to pack lunches for residents’ outings. Coolers need to be 38-40 quarts, and can be gently used, if clean and in good condition. Coolers with wheels would be greatly appreciated, but not necessary. Call 715-848-4450 or email volunteer@norcen.org if you’re interested in making a donation.

Source: United Way of Marathon County