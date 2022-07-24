Wausau Pilot & Review

After a 2 1/2 hour rain delay and a 9:30pm first pitch, Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears snagged a late lead and defeated Eau Claire 2-1 on Saturday. The game was tied at one with Wausau batting in the top of the fifth when Jackson Albee grounded out, scoring one run.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Lucas Hager struck out eight, while Eau Claire pitchers sat down five.

Wausau Post 10 opened up scoring in the first inning, when Albee grounded out, scoring one run.

Eau Claire evened things up at one in the bottom of the fourth inning when Stein singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Hager led the Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears to victory on the pitcher’s mound. Hager surrendered one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking zero.

Stein took the loss for Eau Claire. Stein surrendered two runs on four hits over six and two-thirds innings, striking out five and walking one.

Ryan Rodemeier, Brennan Fictum, Jackson Smithpeter, and Jack Barthels each managed one hit for Wausau.

The Polar Bears are 2-0 in the tournament. They resume action at 5 p.m. Sunday when they take on Appleton. All games are played at Veterans Memorial Park in Plover.