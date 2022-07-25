On July 11, 2022 Connexus Credit Union presented the Wausau American Legion Post 10 with a check for $12,500. The Connexus Credit Union donation is one of many that they have presented to our community in the past year. They take pride in supporting our community through their Philanthropic Program “Connexus Cares”.

The Legion plans to use this donation for two local projects that include: Delivery of holiday meals to the homes of veterans and their family and a Post 10 Americanism project that includes a flag pole, lighting and installation in front of the new Wausau Community Partners Campus on Grand Avenue.

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann

Wausau American Legion Post 10