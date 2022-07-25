Wausau Pilot & Review

After starting the Wisconsin 17U Legion State Tournament 2-0, the Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears on Sunday lost to Appleton, setting the state for a Monday matchup with New London. If Wausau wins on Monday, the team will earn a spot in the championship series on Tuesday.

Wausau lost Sunday to the Appleton Doubledays by a score of 17-11. The Polar Bears struggled to contain Appleton’s high-powered offense, but knotted the game at one apiece in the bottom of the second inning. Lucas Hager singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.

Appleton pulled away for good with nine runs in the fourth inning, when a wild pitch allowed one run across the plate for Appleton. But the Polar Bears put up five runs in the seventh inning. Karson Baumann, Tyler Ackermann and Oliver Turajski all sent runner across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Turajski led the team in RBIs, with four.

Werth, who lasted nearly four innings, took the loss for Wausau

Wausau will take on New London at 5 p.m. Monday