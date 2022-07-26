WAUSAU – Aspirus Wausau Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, Aspirus announced this week.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines.

“Aspirus Wausau Hospital is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” Lisa Ebert, Aspirus system stroke coordinator, said in a news release. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Wausau can experience longer, healthier lives.”