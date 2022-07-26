MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds eligible disable hunters who want to participate in the 2022 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact and confirm their hunting locations with a hunt sponsor before Sept. 1.

Sponsors have enrolled nearly 70,000 acres across 40 counties for this year’s hunt taking place Oct. 1-9. To participate in the 2022 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.

“Since 1992, Wisconsin’s dedicated gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities provides opportunities to pursue whitetails regardless of any special challenges a hunter may face,” said Ally Magnin, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist. “This unique hunt pairs interested hunters with landowner sponsors who generously open their properties for the October hunt.”

Eligible hunters can sign up for one sponsored property per year and must possess a gun deer license. To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage.