Drug charges, a warrant arrest and theft among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for July 18 through July 24.

On July 20, deputies were asked to assist Lincoln County Social Services at an address on Maple Road in the town of Pine River for a welfare check on a 1-year-old child. It was reported that the parents of the child had been using and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Upon investigating, the mother, a 20-year-old Merrill woman, admitted to using cocaine, meth and fentanyl within the last two weeks. Further questioning of the woman revealed drugs in the house. As a result of the investigation, the mom and dad, an 18-year-old Merrill man, were arrested on multiple drug charges. The baby was in the custody of the baby’s grandma.

On July 21, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway S and Skanawan Lake Road for a vehicle registration violation. The deputy identified all occupants of the vehicle and learned that a passenger, a 20-year-old Tomahawk man, was arrested on several warrants. The suspect was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The suspect was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and booked on the warrants. The marijuana was seized and destroyed.

On July 21, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist deputies with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in a vehicle pursuit near the county line. Prior to entering the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed leaving one person injured. Another person fled on foot. Lincoln County deputies assisted on scene and took one party into custody. Marathon County will complete a detail report on the pursuit.

On July 23, deputies were dispatched to an address on Grundy Road in the town of Skanawan for a report of an ATV crash with injuries. The operator, a 16-year-old Amherst boy suffered a broken leg. It was reported the boy was driving roughly 10 mph to 20mph when he lost control of the ATV and went off the trail. The boy was transported by private auto for treatment of his injuries.

On July 24, deputies were sent to an address on Mosch Road in the town of Harrison for a disorderly person. Upon arrival they found that the suspect, a 32-year-old Tomahawk man, had taken a few items from members of the house, such as a gun and a motorcycle, without the permission of the owners. The owner of the gun didn’t want to press charges. The suspect was arrested for the theft of the motorcycle and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

There were three reported car-deer crashes.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department