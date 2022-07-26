For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks took on the Madison Mallards for their first game back at Athletic Park since the All-Star Break, losing a hard-fought battle 9-7 at Athletic Park.

It was a pitching duel for the first four innings with only one run and three hits recorded. The Mallards put up three runs in the fifth inning, but the scoring was just getting started.

The Chucks (27-25 overall, 10-6 second half) started to rally in the bottom of the sixth inning when a two-run home run by Nik Levensteins (North Georgia) put the first two runs on the board, scoring himself and Chase Hug (Evansville). Garrett Hill (North Dakota State) made it interesting by taking advantage of a wild pitch scoring from third, and Zach Kluvers (North Dakota State) tied it up on a passed ball by the Madison catcher.

Madison (23-30 overall, 5-12 second half) responded with five runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Woodchucks threatened again in the bottom of the inning with Hug scoring from third on a Levensteins single to right field. Ryan Sepede (BYU) and Levensteins both scored on wild pitches, inching the Chucks closer with a score of 9-7.

Dwight Allen (Georgia) caught a pop fly in shallow center field and threw the runner out at the plate to end the top of the ninth inning with a clutch double play, trying to send the Chucks into the bottom of the inning with a spark. Kluvers started things off with a single to the left field corner, but the Chucks would be unable to bring him in, and Madison took the first game of the series.

The two teams will meet against Tuesday at Madison before Wausau returns home for a doubleheader against Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.