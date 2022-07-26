WAUSAU – Three recent pharmacy graduates have begun the Aspirus Pharmacy Residency Program at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Aspirus announced today.

Every year, the hospital offers new pharmacists the opportunity to participate in the Aspirus Postgraduate Year One pharmacy residency program, accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The hospital provides residents with a broad range of clinical experiences with a focus on inpatient acute care, drug information and practice management. Through pharmacist-directed protocols, residents gain experience managing parenteral nutrition, insulin, antibiotics and anticoagulation.

“This program is a great opportunity for recent pharmacy graduates to apply the knowledge they gained in school to real world scenarios while having guidance from an experienced pharmacist,” said Aspirus Pharmacy Residency Program Director Stacy Schoepke in a news release. “Throughout rotations, the residents are introduced to complex patients and allowed the opportunity to explore different areas of pharmacy that are not necessarily discussed in school.”

Those eligible for the Aspirus PGY1 pharmacy residency program must have all the following:

Enrollment in the ASHP Residency Match Program

Doctor of Pharmacy degree from an accredited school or college of pharmacy

Eligible for pharmacist licensure in Wisconsin

For more information about the Aspirus Pharmacy Residency Program go to https://www.aspirus.org/pharmacy-residency.