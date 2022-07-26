MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has named Amy Parrish consumer sales manager, Security Health Plan announced this week.

Amy Parrish

Parrish will provide leadership to Security Health Plan’s consumer sales team to deliver high quality, affordable individual and family plan and Medicare plan options. She will identify market opportunities and improve the sales processes to serve members and prospective members more efficiently.

Parrish holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rasmussen College. She has more than 10 years of experience in sales and health insurance, including recent leadership roles with United Healthcare.

“I’m excited to be part of a successful, collaborative organization that puts members first. Security Health Plan is an industry leader and delivers on its promises,” Parrish said.