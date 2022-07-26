Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears defeated New London 4-2 Monday to advance to the championship round of the 17U Legion State Tournament.

Ryan Rodemeier earned the win for Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears. The fireballer lasted six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out five. Jack Barthels threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Barthels recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Wausau.

Wausau pitchers had a great defense behind them, only committing a single error and recording four double plays on the night. Defense was highlighted by a game clinching outfield assist from Caden Werth in center field to third base that cut down the tagging up baserunner trying to advance.

Fields took the loss for New London. Fields lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out four

Wausau Post 10 launched one home run on the day. A two run blast by Caden Werth in the third inning, opening up the lead to 3-0 Polar Bears.

Davis Winter led Wausau Post 10 Polar Bears with two hits in four at bats. Ryan Rodemeier reached safely 3 times.

Gerrits went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead New London in hits.

The win moves the Polar Bears to 3-1 in the state tournament. They will meet either Plover or Appleton Doubledays in the final night of play, Tuesday. The first game gets underway at 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Plover.