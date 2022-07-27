By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 20-year-old woman convicted of selling drugs to a Wausau man who overdosed and nearly died will spend five years in prison, after she was sentenced on two felony charges this week in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Ivy C. Zastrow-Hanson, of Mosinee, was convicted Monday on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing or delivering heroin in a case filed Jan. 14 in Marathon County Circuit Court. Police say Zastrow-Hanson was arrested the morning of Jan. 12 at an east-side tavern following an investigation.

Zastrow Hanson, who was given a withheld sentence on burglary charges in September, was on probation at the time of her arrest.

The overdose was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at a home in the 700 block of Nina Avenue in Wausau. Police say the man who overdosed was given three doses of Narcan by his girlfriend before rescue crews and officers arrived. The man was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was treated and questioned.

Investigators traced the drugs to Zastrow-Hanson, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records show Zastrow-Hanson was charged in four separate cases in 2021 with charges of forgery, theft, burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription, resisting or obstructing an officer and others. As part of a plea deal reached in September, all but the burglary charge was dismissed and Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill issued a withheld sentence for Zastrow-Hanson and ordered her to spend four years on probation, maintain absolute sobriety from controlled substances and undergo AODA treatment.

A withheld sentence means a person convicted of a crime is placed on probation and no prison sentence is assessed. If probation is revoked, defendants still face the same maximum penalty for the charge they pleaded guilty to.

As a result of the drug-related charges, Zastrow-Hanson’s probation was revoked and she was sentenced in May to three years in prison. That time will be served concurrently with the latest sentence, which also calls for five years of extended supervision following her release from prison.

Circuit Judge Scott Corbett presided over the most recent case.