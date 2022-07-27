Sharlene L. Hieronimus

Sharlene L. Hieronimus, 79, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community, Wausau. She was born August 27, 1942, to Elvin and Agnes (Tank) Bahr. She was baptized at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Taegesville, Wisconsin. On June 2, 1962, she married Roger G. Hieronimus at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Town of Stettin and he preceded her in death on December 7, 2008.

She worked for Wausau Insurance/Nationwide/Liberty for 39 years, retiring as Manager of Financial Controls and Risk Manager. After her retirement, she was called back as a consultant for approximately two years. In retirement she pursued a degree of the Lay School of Ministry serving Trinity of Stettin and St. Peters of Hamburg from 2008 thru December 2021.

Survivors are daughters: Lori (Rick Gomoll) Frey and Jennifer Hieronimus; grandchildren Megan, Jacob, Hannah, Alyssa, and Cale; sisters Sharon Kautzman and Sandra (Bruce) Seefeld; brother Don (Lynn) Hieronimus; aunt Darlene Gutknecht; friend Barb Cody

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, in-laws Ervin and Elsie Hieronimus, sister-in-law Jean (Joe) Ginzinger and brothers-in-law James Hieronimus and Dan Kautzman and special friend Darrel Jahnke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Trinity Lutheran Church of Stettin or Greater Wausau Christian Services.

My life has been a tapestry between my Lord and me.

Services will be held at a later date.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Lawrence H. Smith

Lawrence “Larry” Smith, 82, of Rothschild, passed away July 23, 2022, at Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Wisconsin Rapids with his loving wife at his side.

Lawrence was born September 7, 1939, in Rothschild to parents John and Lucy (Becker) Smith. He served in the Army National Guard for seventeen years as a mess sergeant and marksman/sharpshooter, and he was a faithful employee of LignoTech for many years until his retirement at the age of 70. Lawrence enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors, working in the garden and in his many flowerbeds. He made joyful family memories up north on Bluegill Lake. Lawrence was a proud Papa to his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, and he was happiest when joking with them and sharing in their laughter.

Lawrence is survived by his wife Marilyn; children Kimberly (Keith) Rosenow and Klint (Jessa) Smith; grandchildren Derryk Clark, Dustyn Smith, Kyrianna Smith, and Adria Smith; and great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Athena, and Blake; sisters-in-law, Sharon Smith and Carol Shaw; and brother-in-law Floyd Goytowski.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucy, mother- and father-in-law Raymond and Renetta (Kostus) Shaw; brother Wayne Smith, sisters Geraldine (Albert) Pregont and Kathleen (Neil) Spatz, brother-in-law Donald Shaw and sister-in-law Debra (Goytowski) Robl; and one grandson, Dyllan Smith.

Visitation and services will take place on Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Mark Catholic Parish, 602 Military Road, Rothschild. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:15am, with a Rosary Service at 11:30am, followed by the Funeral Mass at 12:00pm. Burial will take place at St. Adalbert Catholic Church cemetery in Rosholt at 2:30pm.

Our family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses who provided comfort and care to Lawrence at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital and the Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family that will be designated at a later date.

Brainard Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Janice Catlin

Janice Thompson Catlin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home under the care of her grand-daughter Rebecca Thompson and Aspirus Hospice Comfort Care.

She was born May 10, 1932 in Stevens Point, WI the daughter of the late Arthur and Marie (Melgreen) Dean. Her childhood was spent in the Dancy area near the DuBay Dam on the Wisconsin River.

Janice married Leo C. Thompson on May 28, 1955. They lived near Lake DuBay until moving to Stevens Point/Plover area. Leo and Janice raised 6 children, Bob(Amy) Thompson of Pulaski, WI,Tim(Kathy) Thompson of Hamlin, TX, Tyler(Michele) Thompson of Junction City, WI, Marene Thompson, Dean(Linda) Thompson of Grand Marsh, WI, and Travis(Lisa) Thompson of Junction City, WI



On August 23, 2018 Janice married Jim Catlin. He put a sparkle in her eye. They only had 2 years together but packed a lot of life into that time.

Janice was a member of the Stevens Point church of Christ. She took Jesus’ command in Matthew 28:19-20 and told any who would listen about her Savior Jesus Christ and how they too could find salvation. She spent her lifetime caring for others. Working at the hospital and Portage County Home as a nurse`s aide, at South Pointe restaurant as a waitress, first aide nurse at Del Monte, in home care, a First Responder with Junction City Fire Dept, a poll worker, a volunteer driver for Lincoln Center, and a friend to those around her. After her daughter Marene was born with Downs Syndrome, she became very involved with Special Olympics and also lead 4-H in Junction City.

She is survived by her sons; Bob, Tim, Tyler, Dean and Travis, Grandchildren; Erin McDaniel, Christopher Thompson, Trevor Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Bryce Thompson, Larissa Sniadajewski, Rebecca Thompson, Alynah Thompson, and Taylor Farfan Ruiz, many great grandchildren, two brothers, Roger (Rachel) Dean of Mosinee, Russell (Nancy) Dean of Sheboygan, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Leo Thompson & Jim Catlin, daughters-in-law Amy Thompson, Dawn Thompson, daughter Marene Thompson, and 6 siblings; Wilber Dean, Mildred Black, Donnie Dean, Doug Dean, Bruce Dean and Myrna Bohm.

The family wishes to thank Aspirus Hospice Comfort Care for their guidance, support, and assistance in Janice’s last days. We are also thankful to Rebecca Thompson who’s care enabled Janice to remain at home in her final days.

A memorial service will be held at Stevens Point church of Christ, 1112 Sandy Ln, Stevens Point, WI 54482 on Saturday, Saturday, July 30th 2022 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meal to follow in the church basement.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Marian A. Cherek

Marian A. Cherek, 84 of Bevent, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home, under the care of her family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Marian was born on August 1, 1937, in the Town of Sharon, Portage County. The daughter of Joseph and Martha (Gabor) Laska.

On May 30, 1959, Marian was united in marriage to Philip Cherek at St. Peter Catholic Church in Stevens Point. He preceded her in death on November 13, 2017.

Marian worked as a CNA at Homme Home of Wittenberg for many years. She also worked for Harry Gruna at Captain Clean in Bevent. Marian was active in the Bevent community and was a member of the Lion’s Club. She was a member of St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent, and it’s Rosary society and cleaned church for many years. Marian like polkas and taught all of her kids how to polka dance. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and spent a lot of time in her vegetable garden and pickle patch.

Marian is survived by five children, Valerie Staszak, Joan (Dennis) Kleman, Janet Cherek, Rodney (Lori) Cherek and LeeAnn (Rob) Jorgenson; five grandchildren, Tammy Staszak, Tina Staszak, Shelby Staszak, Brandi Cherek, and Taylor Cherek; four great-grandchildren, Zaynah, Zain, Austin, and Logan; one sister, Ceil Gorski of Plymouth; one sister-in-law, Lilian Laska of Rosholt and one brother-in-law, Charles Gilbert of Dayton, OH.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son-in-law, David Staszak and siblings, Joseph Jr. and Hubert in infancy, Ervin, Chet, Richard, Roman, Tony, Stanley, Annette Gilbert, Agnes Czudec, Lucy Kleman and Esther Kolpac.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30AM on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. Augustine Bentil will preside. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9AM until the time of Mass at the church. There will be a Rosary recited by the Rosary Society at 10AM at the church.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family would like to especially thank Nicole, Lynn, Deb, Connie, Sarah and Bonnie from Inner Peace LLC, for the loving and compassionate care provided over the past five months.