WAUSAU — The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20 percent in recent weeks, according to the Red Cross. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.

Fuel up on us: As a thank you, all who give Aug. 1-31 will be entered for a chance to win gasoline for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three winners. Everyone who gives blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. Visit rcblood.org/fuel for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 1-25:

Adams

Aug. 15: Noon – 5 p.m., Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St.

Antigo

Aug. 1: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saints Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church, 819 Third Ave.

Mosinee

Aug. 5: Noon – 5 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 901 11th St.

Wausau

Aug. 26: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wausau Elks Lodge 248, 414 Scott St.

Rhinelander

Aug. 3: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cabaret Cove, 1540 Pueblo Drive

Plover

Aug. 8: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Divine Word Lutheran Church, 2501 Plover Springs Drive

Aug. 11: Noon – 5 p.m., Woodlands Church, 190 Hoover Ave.

Rosholt

Aug. 10: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rosholt High School, 346 W. Randolph St.

Stevens Point

Aug. 1: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 2: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 5: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 6: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 8: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 9: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 13: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 15: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 16: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 18: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Paul’s United Methodist, 600 Wilshire

Aug. 19: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 20: 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 22: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Aug. 23: Noon – 6:15 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St.

Eagle River

Aug. 2: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., St Peters Church, 5001 Highway G

Pittsville

Aug. 12: Noon – 5 p.m., Lions Club Building, 5572 Fourth Ave.

Wisconsin Rapids

Aug. 18: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McMillan Library, 490 E. Grand Ave.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. People who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.