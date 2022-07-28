Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a mouthwatering summer delight, featuring juicy watermelon combined with the flavors of lime and cranberry. The Watermelon Cosmo is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Cosmo

2 oz. Watermelon

3/4 oz. Triple Sec

3/4 oz. Lime Juice

3/4 oz. Cranberry Juice

1/3 oz. Simple Syrup

Watermelon chunks for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with small chunks of watermelon – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.