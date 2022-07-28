Wausau Pilot & Review

Angelo’s Pizza, the iconic Italian Restaurant that shuttered in June after decades in business in Wausau, released a list of businesses on Thursday that will carry their goods.

Owners Angelo and Janet Volpe semi-retired in 2014 when their son, Peter Volpe, took over day-to-day operations. In May, the Volpe family announced that they would close the restaurant and shift to producing wholesale frozen pizzas.

The list of locations is as follows:

In addition to their traditional pizza selections, pizza fries will soon be available, according to the family.

