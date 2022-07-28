Wausau Pilot & Review
Angelo’s Pizza, the iconic Italian Restaurant that shuttered in June after decades in business in Wausau, released a list of businesses on Thursday that will carry their goods.
Owners Angelo and Janet Volpe semi-retired in 2014 when their son, Peter Volpe, took over day-to-day operations. In May, the Volpe family announced that they would close the restaurant and shift to producing wholesale frozen pizzas.
The list of locations is as follows:
- Lamb’s Fresh Market in Wausau and Rib Mountain
- Timekeeper Distillery in Wausau
- The Glass Hat in Wausau
- The Office Bar in Wausau
- Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe in Wausau
- Pregame Pub Wausau in Wausau
- Wausau Elks Lodge #248 in Wausau
- The Garage Wausau in Rib Mountain
- Crafties in Weston
- Day Break Bar & Grill in Weston
- Dave’s County Market in Merrill
- The Water’s Pub and Pier in Stevens Point
- Half Moon Hill Farm and Winery in Hamburg
- Trig’s in Tomahawk
- Both County Markets in Wisconsin Rapids
- Lakeside Market in Antigo
- Abby County Market in Abbotsford
- Charlie’s County Market in Shawano
- The Local Goat Company in Amherst
In addition to their traditional pizza selections, pizza fries will soon be available, according to the family.
Read about the restaurant’s history below.
