Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Abraham Becker, 40 of Medford. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine
Alex M. Welke, 28, of Wausau. July 27, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Alex T. Volz, 26, of Kronenwetter. July 22, 2022: 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of Methamphetamine, Manufacture/Deliver Heroin
Andrew J. Westberg, 32, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer
Anthony J. Jurgenson, 17, of Wausau. July 21, 2022: Burglary, criminal damage to property, theft
Arnez Miller, 50, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, theft, credit card theft
Chue Vang, 34. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping
Cynthia M. Freda, 35, of Wausau. July 27, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine
Daniel C. Guillaume, 33, of Schofield. July 22, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, maintain a drug trafficking place
Frederick Coleman, 41, of Richland Center. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Diane L. Ferrell, 54, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, theft, credit card theft, possession of drug paraphernalia
James T. Tryba, 39, of Wausau. July 26, 2022: Bail jumping, theft
John R. Lueth, 44, of Wausau. July 26, 2022: Stalking, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct
Julien B. Jaminski, 30, of Wisconsin Rapids. July 26, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft
Montel Howard, 41, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery
Monique Ysquierdo, 33, of Wausau. July 27, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs
Mary F. Moorehead, 33, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping, possessing an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
Maxwell Philavanh, 34, of Wausau. July 28, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping, operating while revoked
Marissa Schelke, 36, of Plover, July 27, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine
Mai Thao, 39, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, fourth offense
Leland C. Larock, 33, of Fox Lake. July 22, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft, fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked
Kelsey E. Knoebel, 25, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine
Pachia Vue, 35, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine
Parnell D. Brown, 37, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Manufacture or deliver amphetamine, fleeing an officer, bail jumping
Sade Mills, 27, of Green Bay. July 22, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Steven J. Heidmann, 51, of Edgar. July 25, 2022: Bail jumping
Savante Hamilton, 24, of Weston. July 28, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct
Tyreese J. Merriam, 18, of Wausau. July 21, 2022: Burglary, criminal damage to property, theft
William L. Webb, 32, of Wausau. July 21, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting an officer
