Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Abraham Becker, 40 of Medford. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine Alex M. Welke, 28, of Wausau. July 27, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Alex T. Volz, 26, of Kronenwetter. July 22, 2022: 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Possession of Methamphetamine, Manufacture/Deliver Heroin Andrew J. Westberg, 32, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer Anthony J. Jurgenson, 17, of Wausau. July 21, 2022: Burglary, criminal damage to property, theft Arnez Miller, 50, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, theft, credit card theft

Chue Vang, 34. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping Cynthia M. Freda, 35, of Wausau. July 27, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine Daniel C. Guillaume, 33, of Schofield. July 22, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, maintain a drug trafficking place Frederick Coleman, 41, of Richland Center. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver, fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia Diane L. Ferrell, 54, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, maintain a drug trafficking place, theft, credit card theft, possession of drug paraphernalia James T. Tryba, 39, of Wausau. July 26, 2022: Bail jumping, theft John R. Lueth, 44, of Wausau. July 26, 2022: Stalking, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct Julien B. Jaminski, 30, of Wisconsin Rapids. July 26, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft Montel Howard, 41, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, bail jumping, battery Monique Ysquierdo, 33, of Wausau. July 27, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs Mary F. Moorehead, 33, of Wausau. July 25, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping, possessing an illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia Maxwell Philavanh, 34, of Wausau. July 28, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine, bail jumping, operating while revoked Marissa Schelke, 36, of Plover, July 27, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine Mai Thao, 39, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Operating with a restricted controlled substance, fourth offense Leland C. Larock, 33, of Fox Lake. July 22, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft, fleeing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, operating while revoked Kelsey E. Knoebel, 25, of Wausau. July 22, 2022: Possession of Methamphetamine