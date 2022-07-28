Wausau Pilot & Review

Gov. Tony Evers signed a $2.36 million contract with prime contractor A-1 Excavating of Bloomer for a safety improvement project at Hwy. 34 and County DB/Old 51 Road in the Marathon County town of Knowlton, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 8.

There have been a significant amount of angle crashes resulting in severe injuries at the intersection, DOT officials say. To address this, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation project will construct a roundabout at the intersection and place new pavement markings and signage.

During construction:

WIS 34 will remain open to traffic, but motorists will encounter daytime shoulder closures and flagging operations.

County DB and Old 51 Road will be closed; there is no signed detour route.

Local access along WIS 34 will be maintained.

Construction is scheduled for completion in November. The schedule is weather dependent.

