For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continued its torrid run through the Northwoods League this summer by sweeping a doubleheader over the Wausau Woodchucks on Wednesday at Athletic Park, winning 10-4 and 12-6.

In Game 1, the Woodchucks (28-27) got their offense started in the bottom of the sixth inning when Camden Janik (Illinois) got on base after a hit-by-pitch on the Rapids pitcher. Janik would be driven in by Bradley Comer (UWSP) to give Wausau their first run of the game. Zach Kluvers (North Dakota State) would cross the plate next to start the rally for the Chucks.

The seventh inning would be the Woodchucks second shot at redemption, after Chase Hug (Evansville) took advantage of a bases loaded walk, scoring the third run for the Chucks. A sac fly by Comer would bring in the final run scored for the Chucks.

The Woodchucks managed to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning, but were unable to capitalize on the opportunity, ending the game with a final score of 10-4.

The Woodchucks got off to a hot start in Game 2, taking a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Tyler Cox (Eckerd) singled to give the Chucks their first base runner, and was later driven in after a barrage of wild pitches by teammate Garret Hill (North Dakota State). Hill was then driven in by Aidan Corn (Pasco-Hernando), putting the Chucks on top for the first time in the doubleheader.

The Rafters (44-12) put themselves out in front, but the Woodchucks wouldn’t be silenced. The next three runs would come in the bottom of the fourth, after a single by Dwight Allen (Georgia) allowed both Hagen Escoto (Lamar) and Corn to score. Camden Janik (Illinois) came in to score after an RBI single by Hill. The next inning, Janik would show off his defensive prowess by catching a runner unsuccessfully attempting to steal.

The Chucks started to chisel at the lead again by scoring Zach Kluvers (North Dakota State) on an RBI single by Corn. That would be the final run of the game as the Rafters took the doubleheader with a final score of 12-6.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Thursday to face the Madison Mallards at 6:35 p.m. The game will feature an appearance by the ZOOperstars. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.