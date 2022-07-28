Dear editor,

I am writing in support of Brent Jacobson for (Wisconsin) Senate (District 29). As a current Marathon County Board member for District 17, I have had the privilege of serving with Brent on the county board.

Brent was a voice of reason during his service to this great county. His commonsense concern for constitutional values was evident in his representation of his district. I trust his plan to protect our freedoms, defend the sanctity of life, and increase funding to the police while being fiscally conservative to the taxpayers. Brent will also address election integrity and the protection of parental rights in education.

Brent is a proven leader through his successful experience as the mayor of Mosinee, small business owner and former Marathon County Board member. Please join me in voting for Brent Jacobson on Aug. 9. He is the right choice to serve this great state of Wisconsin.

Jennifer Aarrestad of Rothschild

