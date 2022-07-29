Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club. Stop by any location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.

Aug. 1-31

From Aug. 1-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a 3D fish using colored tissue paper, googly eyes and more. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Tweens and teens are encouraged to visit the Mosinee Branch, 1123 Main St., Mosinee, between Aug. 1-31 to pick up supplies for making magnetic locker decorations. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-693-2144.

Aug. 1-6

Patrons of all ages are invited to brighten up the sidewalk and ramp outside the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, from Aug. 1-6. Stop by any time the branch is open throughout the week to make your colorful chalk creations. Free. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

Aug. 2

Kids, teens and adults can show their Marathon County Public Library library card and get free admission into Wausau’s Kaiser, Memorial or Schulenberg pools on Aug. 2. One card gains free admission for the whole family. For more information, call 715-261-7220.

The Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, will offer Family Story Time outdoors on Aug. 2 from 10:30-11 a.m. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. Free. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Aug. 3

The library will offer an in-person outdoor story time on Aug. 3 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families can bask in bubbles during a special themed story time on Aug. 3 from 10-11 a.m. at the Stratford Branch, 213201 Scholar St., Stratford. Staff will read stories and offer bubble-themed crafts and activities. Free. For more information, call 715-687-4420.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on weather and wildlife management in the garden on Aug. 3 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the class via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10752.



Aug. 4

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on Aug. 4 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Kids and families are invited to the Marathon City Branch, 515 Washington St., Marathon, for Outdoor Story Time. Story time will be held on Aug. 4 from 10:30-11 a.m. on the lawn outside the library. For more info, call 715-443-2775.

Aug. 8

The library will offer a special evening Family Story Time for kids and parents who can’t make it during the day. The story time will be held on Aug. 8 from 6-6:30 p.m. on the green space outside MCPL Wausau, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Aug. 9

Story time will be held on Aug. 9 from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Hear stories read by library staff and sing along to catchy songs. Free. For more information, call 715-359-6208.

Aug. 10

The library will offer an in-person outdoor story time on Aug. 10 from 10-10:30 a.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Tweens and teens between the ages of 8-14 can join together for a book club on Aug. 10 from 2-4 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. During this meeting, attendees will talk about their favorite books that feature an animal as the main character and get recommendations of other books to read. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Aug. 11

Hear stories read by library staff while enjoying the outdoors on Aug. 11 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.