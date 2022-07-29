Thomas “Razz” Rasmussen

Thomas “Razz” Rasmussen, 64, passed away July 26, 2022, after an eight-year battle with COPD.

Thomas was born September 22, 1957, in Wausau to parents Clarence and Lavora (Goetsch) Rasmussen. He enjoyed all sports but especially loved Nascar and his hometown heroes- the Green Bay Packers. He was known to live life to the fullest and there wasn’t a person who came across him that he didn’t leave his mark on. Thomas proudly owned Razz’s on Thomas Street in Wausau from 1986 until the time he sold in 1997. He and his Wife Diana then owned Razz’s Breakfast Bar & Grill in Schofield from 2006 until just recently when they sold in November 2021. He liked to spend time camping, going on cruises, raising money for charity, and playing cards and cribbage. Above all, he cherished spending time with his daughters and grandson, Tanner. “Razz” was a social butterfly and will be missed by so many. Sometimes you run into people who change your life for the better. Those people are called bartenders.

“Razz” is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diana (Wickersheim) Rasmussen; daughters Rachel (Bill) Rasmussen, Tiffani (Patrick) King, and Paige (Jordan) Rasmussen; grandchild, Tanner King; siblings, Carrie (Daniel) Nordgren, Tim (fiancé Carol Katzer) Rasmussen, and Beth (Dan) Porter; sister-in-law, Sue Rasmussen; mother-in-law, Susan Presley; father-in-law, Lonny (Laurel) Wickersheim; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, family, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lavora; and brother, Todd Rasmussen.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Daybreak Bar & Grill, formerly Razz’s Breakfast Bar & Grill, 5307 Westfair Street, Schofield. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice.

Our family wishes to thank the staff at Mount View Care Center, Brittany Engman- Tom’s in home nurse, Matt Ullenbrauck- Tom’s hospice nurse, Razz and Diana’s neighbor and friends Jeff and Dianna Busha for helping watch over him, and his mother-in law Sue for also being there to help with care as well as their love and compassion.

Dorothy M. Nieuwenhuis

Dorothy May Nieuwenhuis, 87 of Wausau passed away peacefully at Our House in Wausau on July 26, 2022, surrounded by family.

She was born to the late Fredrich and Myrtle (Randall) Bender on July 19, 1935.

Dot worked at and retired from Wausau Insurance. Some of her favorite times were spending time with Bob and her family and many friends on Lake Seventeen in Hazelhurst. You could often find her soaking in the sun on the dock while Bob was trying to catch their next meal. Grand children and great grand children brought her great joy. She attended many of their events and was never hesitant to spoil them. She had a special bond with ALL of them.

She is survived by her three children, David (Laurie) of Wausau, Dan (Ginger) of Tomahawk, Dawn (Dan) Detert of Wausau, grandchildren, Krystal, D.J., Dana, Jessica, Jason, Dylan, Drew, Halee, Carli, 6 great grandchildren, brother Leslie (Carol) Kufhal, Phelps, WI, sister Charolotte Laffin, Three Lakes, WI, brother-in-law Tom (Bette) Nieuwenhuis, sister-in-law Barb Bender.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert who pass on October 21, 2016, and brother Fritz Bender.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home 948 Grand Ave., Schofield. Friends and family may gather from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. Chaplin Mark Lewis will be officiating. Dorothy will be entombed at a later date at Restlawn Cemetery.

Edwin Siekierzynski

Edwin Siekierzynski, 91, of Hatley passed away on July 24, 2022.



He was born September 3, 1930, to the late Kasmir and Anna (Zielica) Siekierzynski. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, daughter, Kay (Tom) Sulzer, grandsons, Benjamin, Zachery and Alexander Sulzer, brothers, Henry Siekierzynski, Adam (Marlene) Siekierzynski, and sister Irene Kukuczka. He was preceded it death by his sister Genevieve Glatczak, and brothers Joe Barnett and Victor Siekierzynski.



He married Charlotte Kurth on September 26, 1964. Early in his life he farmed and harvested pulp for the local papermills, but his true passion was in the sand and gravel business. He owned and operated his own gravel quarry in the town of Reid, retiring for the first time in 2007, and retiring again just earlier this year.



A celebration of life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.



Jeffrey S. Wigginton

Jeffrey Scott Wigginton passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was 50 years old.

Jeff was born on February 17, 1972 in Santa Rosa, California. After he graduated from Fortuna high school he moved to Wisconsin. Jeff fathered two children, Zoe and Tyler Wigginton.

He was very proud of the adults they have become. Jeff is survived by his significant other, Amy Verpoorten, his children, Zoe and Tyler Wigginton, his parents, John and Janet Wigginton, and his brother, James (Michelle) Wigginton.

Jeff loved being surrounded by nature either fishing or playing disc golf or spending time tending his succulent collection. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR and Titans football.

Our family is grateful to know that he is at peace.

John J. Wolff

John J. Wolff, age 91, died on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

John was born on November 19, 1930, in the town of Franzen, Marathon County, to John and Emma (Polley) Wolff. John was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War and was a purple heart recipient. He was a member of the Elderon Memorial Post 8068, VFW.

On December 8, 1951, John was united in marriage to Violet Bricko at Northland Lutheran Church, Iola. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2007.

The couple moved to Milwaukee where John was a journeyman bricklayer from 1955-1972 and also has some real estate properties. In May of 1976, the couple bought the Almar Tavern in Elderon, which was proudly renamed Wolff’s Den Restaurant and Bar. John and Violet worked side by side for many years and enjoyed each other’s company.

John enjoyed trout fishing, snowmobling, bowling and horseshoes. He was a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and enjoyed socializing with friends.

John is survived by two daughters, Sandra (Gerald) Witkowski and Wendy (Mark) Cherek; four grandchildren, Sarah (Shawn) Clark, Laura (Greg) Krogwold, Kevin (Alisha) Cherek and Jason (Rachel) Cherek; great grandchildren, Mason, Aleesha, Allison, Eli, Jaylen, Lillian, Jessilyn, Austin, Jaxson and Ryerson; half siblings, Fredrick (Jeanette) Wolff and Janice (Ron) Knitter and sisters-in-law, Delores Wolff and Janace Lee.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Violet; parents; siblings, Wallace and Orville Wolff.

A public visitation will be held from 9:00am-11:00am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg.

A private family service will be held with Rev. Matthew Christians officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery with military honors provided by the Elderon Memorial Post 8068, VFW.

