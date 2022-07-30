Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

Health officials in Wisconsin are investigate cases of Salmonella infection associated with shelled peas sold at Wisconsin farmers markets after six people were infected with the same strain of the bacteria.

The shelled peas were produced by Green Barn Farm Market, of Ripon.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is also involved in the investigation. Health officials say the peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, as well as the Green Valley Acres Farm and Company farm stand in Neenah.

Anyone who purchased shelled peas from Green Barn Farm Market or Green Valley Acres Farm since July 1, 2022, is advised to not eat them and to throw them away, even if the peas have been frozen. Anyone who ate the peas and is experiencing symptoms of salmonellosis is urged to contact a doctor right away and let them know you may have been in contact with Salmonella.

Signs and symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and vomiting that lasts for several days.

Salmonellosis, or Salmonella infection, is caused by Salmonella bacteria that are spread by eating or drinking contaminated food or water, or by direct or indirect contact with fecal matter from infected people or animals. Salmonella is a common cause of diarrheal illness, though in rare cases, it can cause bloodstream infections. Children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems may have more serious symptoms. Though most people will recover from salmonellosis on their own, some people may require extra fluids to prevent dehydration.

This investigation is ongoing. You can find updates and additional information on this investigation by visiting the DHS outbreaks webpage.

For free, confidential support finding a doctor or other health care provider near you, dial 211 or 877-947-2211, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Find resources online at?211Wisconsin.org.