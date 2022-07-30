Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Police Department is seeking help in locating 17-year-old Morgan Torrens, who left her home on July 26th, and was last seen the same day near Marathon Park in Wausau.

The department did not issue a press release about the girl’s disappearance to alert local media outlets, but posted the information to Facebook.

Morgan has brown eyes, shoulder-length wavy brown hair, approximately 5’ 8”, 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeve white shirt with blue star pattern.

Police say Morgan has a history of running away from her home in Wausau, and is considered a missing and endangered runaway.

If seen or you otherwise have information as to her location, please contact the Wausau Police Department by calling the non-emergency Dispatch number – 715-261-1200. Tips can also be submitted via Marathon County Crimestoppers at http://www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org/ .