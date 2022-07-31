For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks (29-30) fell to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (32-27) by a final score of 21-2 after a very long, high pitch count game on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park.

The beautiful baseball weather unfortunately was not enough to help push the Chucks to victory over the Dock Spiders. Fond du Lac started the top of the first inning off by scoring one run. The Woodchucks attempted to retaliate, with both JC Ng (Pomona-Pitzer) and Tyler Cox (Eckerd) each hitting singles to the outfield to get on base. Wausau was not able to bring either of them home.

In the bottom of the third, following the Dock Spiders putting up 12 runs, the Woodchucks dug deep to try to get their bats moving. Ng advanced to first on a walk, then advanced to second base on a single to right field by Cox. Nik Levensteins (North Georgia) launched a single to right field, plating Ng, which gave the Woodchucks their first run of the game.

Cox started the eighth inning with a walk to give the Woodchucks a needed baserunner, and was soon driven around to third base when Bradley Comer (UW-Stevens Point) smacked an electrifying double that would hit the wall in center field. Levensteins would put up his second RBI of the day, driving in Cox on another well hit single to right field.

Neither team would score again in the ninth inning, leaving the game to conclude with a final score of 21-2 in favor of Fond du Lac.

The Woodchucks will return to Athletic Park on Monday to face the Kenosha Kingfish at 6:35 p.m. The game is a Festival Foods Family Four Pack ticket package night, as well as the second Pups in the Park event with the pilot pup and fire pup. Tickets can be purchased online at https://wausau-woodchucks.nwltickets.com/ or by calling 715-845-5055.