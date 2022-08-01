Wausau Pilot & Review

Dollar General will mark its grand opening in Weston by donating 100 books to a local elementary school, company officials said Monday.

The store, at 6705 County Road J in Weston, is now open selling food items, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition, the new Weston location includes the company’s new home décor items and an expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Weston store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the book donation is one of several nationwide that will distribute more than 60,000 books in the fiscal 2022 year. Company officials say the Weston store’s launch means schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius can apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.