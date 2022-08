WAUSAU – Wausau Events will host its annual Big Bull Falls Blues Fest Aug. 19 and 20 at Fern Island in Wausau.

Festival tickets are $60 and available online before the event. These tickets include entry to the festival on both Friday and Saturday. There are also limited VIP tickets available for $160 each. You can buy tickets at www.wausauevents.org.

This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, visit www.wausauevents.org or follow Wausau Events on social media.