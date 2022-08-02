Criminal damage to property, theft, drunken driving and bail jumping among incidents in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for July 25 through July 31.

On July 26, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigated a report about a 39-year-old Merrill man who allegedly dug up a telephone box on his property on Swede Road in the town of Merrill. The box was owned by Frontier phone company and the damage disrupted phone services in the area. Charges of criminal damage to property and theft will be sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

On July 26, a 25-year-old Merrill man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was later released to a responsible party.

On July 27, a deputy stopped a 59-year-old Tomahawk man for speeding in a UTV on Southgate Drive in the city of Tomahawk. Once the driver was stopped he was found to be under the influence of intoxicants. As a result the driver was arrested for OWI. The driver was later released to a responsible party.

On July 30, a deputy on patrol observed a vehicle with no working tail lights on Highway 51 near Highway 64 in the town of Pine River. Upon stopping the vehicle and making contact with the occupants the deputy was able to smell a strong odor of fresh marijuana. The driver, a 31-year-old Wausau man, and the passenger, a 32-year-old Wausau man, were arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

On July 30, a K9 deputy stopped a vehicle with defective exhaust on Highway K in the town of Merrill. During the investigation, the deputy’s K9 partner indicated a positive alert on the vehicle, resulting in a vehicle search. Drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. The driver, a 25-year-old Stevens Point man, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation, misdemeanor, and felony bail jumping. He was transported to the Lincoln County Jail.

During this week there were three reported car deer crashes.