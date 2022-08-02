By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

The Marathon County Bomb Squad is one of multiple agencies that responded Monday to an explosion that left one person dead near Rhinelander.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department issued the following release on Tuesday:

On August 1, 2022 at approximately 7:25 PM, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting there was an explosion in a garage within the town of Crescent. Crescent Fire Department, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Oneida County Emergency Medical Services, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Upon arrival it was determined a thirty four year old male was deceased from injuries sustained during the explosion. At this time, the Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Marathon County Bomb Squad. The investigation is ongoing.

The Town of Crescent is a town adjacent to the City of Rhinelander.

The name of the victim has not been released. This is a developing story.