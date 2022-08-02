Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Jeremy Bradley and Jamie Jameson announce the birth of their son Gibson James, born at 6:54 p.m. July 23, 2022. Gibson weighed 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

Grant and Penny Bub announce the birth of their daughter Eden Barbara, born at 4:03 p.m. July 22, 2022. Eden weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Nathan and Karly Voge announce the birth of their son Huxlee Thomas, born at 12:48 p.m. July 19, 2022. Huxlee weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Brent and Jana Teske announce the birth of their daughter Carolyne Marie, born at 2:02 p.m. July 27, 2022. Carolyne weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Tyler Lyon and Kayla Doll announce the birth of their son Vincent Otto, born at 10:19 a.m. July 28, 2022. Vincent weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.