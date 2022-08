Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County

Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County

Aug. 4: Interstate-39/90 – Dane County; and Highway 64 – St. Croix County

Aug. 6: Highway 51 – Marathon County