One of Wisconsin’s most popular summer concert events will soon be underway, featuring more than 200 up-and-coming artists at venues scattered throughout a one-mile stretch of downtown Appleton.

The ninth rendition of Mile of Music is set for August 4-7, with both indoor and outdoor locations. While some performances are held at establishments with 21+ age restrictions, more than a dozen are open to attendees of all ages.

Mile of Music, which launched in 2013 as a cover-free festival highlighting handcrafted artistry, quickly caught on with music lovers from throughout the state and beyond. All performances are free with live, 100 percent original music scheduled from Thursday through Sunday. More than 700 shows are on the schedule this year.

Event organizers say they seek out the finest talent, including singer-songwriters, duos and multi-piece bands showcasing original roots music ranging from indie and folk-rock to soul, to folk, bluegrass and more. The event highlights homegrown talent, while recruiting the best emerging artists from all over the U.S. each year.

Along with providing plenty of opportunities to take in the music, attendees are encouraged to make music while they’re at The Mile as well. The group’s Music Education Team hosts dozens of hands-on music events such as artist-led songwriting workshops, ukulele lessons and interactive drum circles.

Educator Jaclyn Kottman is quoted on the Mile of Music page discussing the light bulb moments where people participating in education events realize a passion for music as it comes alive within themselves.

“It’s exciting to see so many attendees walk away from Mile of Music with that confidence of “yes, I AM a musician!” shining through,” she said. “Knowing that our team gave people a fun, engaging, educational experience that sparked their inner musician and even inspired them to pursue additional musical opportunities beyond the Mile is the best feeling. I love being part of a music festival that speaks to so many and uplifts our community.”

Preview the artists in the Mile of Music Spotify playlist and access the complete event schedule here. Get the answers to commonly-asked questions about the event here.