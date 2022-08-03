Woof! My name is Kodi and I’m a big guy with big energy. I shared my last home with other dogs and even a cat. You can bet I’ve got my paws crossed that you’re looking to add to your furry family. I like to protect what I love and may be shy of strangers, but it won’t take me long to figure out if you’re an OK kind of person. I love to play outside, spend time with other dogs and hear what a good boy I am. My staff can tell you more about my history when you stop in to start the paperwork. See you then!

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.