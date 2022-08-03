Robert E. Lieving

Robert E. “Bob” Lieving, age 76, of Mosinee, passed away on July 27, 2022, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison.

Bob was born July 19, 1946, the only child of Erman and Eleanor (Middleton) Lieving in Sycamore, Illinois. He graduated high school in Sycamore, IL and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in journalism from Northern Illinois College. With his degree, Bob started his company Robert Lieving & Associates, an advertising agency. He was an accomplished author and won awards for his video productions.

Bob was united in marriage to Cathy Broome on July 29, 1980, at Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau. They enjoyed 42 years together.

Bob was the best father, grandfather who loved taking care of his grandchildren. He loved to travel, especially to Hawaii and Europe with his wife and good friends. Through his travels Bob was a connoisseur of good food, never mind the cost. He loved the outdoors, was a history buff, and loved a good Western. Most of all Bob was a kind caring husband, father, and grandfather. He was known for being straight forward and always being honest, expecting nothing less from others.

Bob is survived by his wife Cathy; his sons Robert (Gretchen) Lieving II and Adam Lieving both of Minneapolis, MN; stepson’s Jeremy (Audra) Peterson of Jackson, MS, and Chad Peterson of Mosinee; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with one on the way and a sister-in-law Donna Seehafer of Weston.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erman and Eleanor.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau with Rev. Dr. Philip Schneider officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of service at the church. A private family burial will take place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your local food pantry.

Helke Funeral Home, Wausau, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.helke.com.

Nancy L. Kryshak

Nancy L. Kryshak, 85, of Wausau, WI. passed away peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Primrose Memory Care in Weston, WI.

The former Nancy Louise Achenreiner was born on September 18, 1936 in Wausau to Siegfried “Fred” and Johanna (Pauls) Achenreiner.

On June 19, 1958 she married Tom Kryshak at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wausau.

Nancy was a homemaker who took great pride in raising her daughters and joyfully embraced the everyday tasks of being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Nancy actively practiced her Catholic faith throughout her life and enjoyed being a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon.

In her younger years she was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed flower gardening, reading, traveling, interior decorating, crossword puzzles, and the Christmas season.

Nancy always had a love of music. She especially excelled at and enjoyed playing the violin. When rheumatoid arthritis made playing impossible, she found much pleasure in listening to music, especially classical or Christian songs, and singing along.

As she got older, she found pleasure in the simpler things, like going for long car rides in the country, holding a great grandbaby or watching her great grandchildren play. But, her favorite place to be was next to the love of her life, Tom.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Tom Kryshak, Wausau; daughters Karrie (Kevin) Dolsky, Mequon and Lisa (Allen) Zastrow, Aniwa; grandchildren Matthew (Jaime) Dolsky, Michael (Megan) Dolsky, Maria (Mike) Matar, Abby (Alex) Schultz, Andrea (Griffin) Snyder, and Ethan Zastrow: 15 great grandchildren: sisters Joanne Schlaefer, Wausau, and Patricia “Pat” Sheldon, Oakbrook IL.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Johanna Achenreiner; and great granddaughter Gabriella Dolsky.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at noon, Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marathon. The Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 700 Market Street, Marathon WI, 54448 or Hope Life Center, 605 South 24th Avenue, Suite 20, Wausau, WI, 54401.

Nancy’s family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the staff at Primrose Memory Care for their unconditional love and support they gave Nancy during her time spent with them and also thank the staff with Interim Hospice for the extra special care she received from them the past few weeks.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Dennis R. Herzog

Dennis R. Herzog, 96 years young, died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Mountain Terrace Senior Living, Wausau.

He was born June 12, 1926, in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Minnie (Voight) Herzog. On December 28, 1967, he married Margaret Connor in Minnesota and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2016.

Dennis served his country in the United States Navy during WWII and was a member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Burns Post No. 388, Wausau. Dennis, along with his wife Marge, were the former owners of the Den Mar Bar in Wausau for many years. He worked at Marathon Electric prior to the Den Mar. Over the years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, working at the Wisconsin Valley Fairgrounds at the VFW beer stand, golfing, gardening, playing cards with friends, puzzles, trips to the local casinos, watching Packer games. He also enjoyed attending many Brewer games in Milwaukee and spring trainings in Arizona, as well as trips to Las Vegas. He will be missed with his amazing (bartender) personality with the ability to talk BS and to give anyone a hard time about anything. He enjoyed the back & forth bantering so, if you could dish it back to him, all the better.

Survivors include his children; daughter Robin (Kent) Downing, Maple Grove, Minnesota, daughter, Denise (Tim) Hardt, Laurens, Iowa, stepdaughter, Jean Weisenberger, Wausau, daughter-in-law, Jenice Herzog, Wausau, and step daughter-in-law, Joy Happli, Wausau. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Marge, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lorraine (Pergolski) Evon, Dawn Lillie, Marion Chartier and a brother, Joe Herzog.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Samuel Martin will preside. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Entombment will be in Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Rosita K. Thorson

Rosita (Seedy) K. Thorson, 91, Wausau, died Saturday, July 30, 2022 surrounded by family, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at her home.

She was born September 11, 1930 in Marshfield, daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Zintehafer) Hager. Rosita attended grade school at Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Marshfield High School in 1948. On January 12, 1952 she married the love her life, Roy Thorson Jr. in Marshfield and he preceded her in death on December 20, 2020 after almost 69 years together.

Rosita worked for the St. Matthew School Lunch Program for many years until she lost her sight. In her younger years she lived near Wildwood Park, Marshfield where she enjoyed and was very good at roller skating. More recently, she loved gardening, especially flowers, traveling, knitting afghans, sweaters and creating unique ornaments. She loved people and wanted to see everyone exist peacefully together.

Survivors include her children, Terri Marie (finance Nick Pellicano), Sedona, AZ, Lee Ann (Pat) Yunke, Verona, WI, Jody (Tom) Kratwell, Rib Mountain, Pat Thorson, Incline Village, NV, Mike Thorson, Wausau and John (Lisa) Thorson, Wausau; seven grandchildren, Brooke (Jim) Niemiec, Jeremy (Megan) Kratwell, Jamie Potter, Mary Kratwell, Jeff (Amanda) Yunke, Sara (Paul) Hanschke and Cory Thorson; 14 great-grandchildren, Adrianna, Jack, Owen, Henry, George, London, Morgan, Ryleigh, Regan, Rory, Grace, Evan, Lily and Rory, brothers, Herb Hager and Don (Maryellen) Hager; sisters-in-law, Bev Schirpke, Muriel Thorson, and Lynn (Butch) Kuchenbeiser; brother-in-law, Ken (Nancy) Thorson.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ray (Marie) and George Hager and sisters, Marie (Jim) Stueber and Ruth (Floyd) DeGraffenried and sister-in-law, Anita Hager, sister-in-laws, Peggy (Don) Denk, Gloria (John) Bast, Twyla (Jerry) Kroening, Bernie (Ralph) Anderson, brothers-in-law, Larry (Carol) Thorson, Andy Schirpke.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the kind, compassionate care given to Rosita.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to St Matthew Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Rodney J. Mueller

Rodney J. Mueller, 55, died Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his home.

He was born July 7, 1967 in Wausau, son of the late Lawrence and Charlotte (Tatroe) Mueller.

Rodney enjoyed watch professional wrestling and looking at wrestling magazines.

Survivors include his sisters, Karen Sigmund, Fenwood, Prudy (Rod Nowack) Lang, Rib Mountain, Linda (James) Lang, Rib Mountain and Debra Adamski, Marathon; brothers, Dennis Mueller, Marshfield, Patrick (Donna) Mueller, Mosinee, Michael Mueller, Edgar, Lyle Mueller, Edgar and Timothy (Aurora) Mueller, Fenwood; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Mueller, sister-in-law, Sharon Mueller, and brothers-in-law, Donald Sigmund and Donald Adamski.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church, town of Wein. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Frank R. Symonik

Frank Ralph Symonik, 76 of Wausau, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Frank was born in Park Falls, WI on August 10, 1945, to the late Frank and Frances Symonik.



He graduated from Fifield High School and later was a Specialist – Fourth Class in the United States Army.



He married the love of his life Barb (Pritzl) Symonik on June 29, 1968 in Park Falls, WI. They later had two wonderful daughters, Kathy (Mark) Kraus and Amy (Charles) Cottrell; four grandchildren, Derek and Lauren Kraus and Calvin and Tyrese Cottrell; and he was a foster parent.



He is preceded in death by his sister Jeannette and brother-in-law Robert Marten.



Frank retired from Wausau Window and Wall in 2008. He had many special interests: spending time with his family, watching his grandson’s races and his granddaughter’s basketball games, backyard fires, helping others, spending deer season hunting with his brother, and sharing snacks with his beloved dog Lucy while watching TV at night.



Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave., Schofield, WI on Wednesday, August 3rd, from 11:00am until the time of prayer service at 1:00pm. Following the prayer service the funeral party will proceed to the Gate of Heaven Cemetery for the burial and full military honors.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family is asking for donations which will be designated at a later time.



Pallbearers will include Frank’s grandchildren Derek and Lauren Kraus and Calvin and Tyrese Cottrell, his niece Jodi Johnson, and family friend Trevor Krueger.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Robert F. Socha

Robert (Bob) Florian Socha 59, Edgar passed peacefully at home on August 1, 2022.



He was born to the late Florian and Kathleen (Taves) Socha on November 21, 1962. Being born in late November ensured that he had his birthday off for gun season each year; and never missed any opening day, and would enjoy celebrating each birthday doing what he loved.



Bob married his love Charlene (Seliger) on June 11, 1982; after just 5 months of dating he proposed knowing that she was the one that he would spend the rest of his life with. This past year they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.



Robert graduated Edgar High School in 1980, and worked in the cheese industry for 40 years starting at age 16; with Wisconsin Dairy/Foremost Farms. He retired as maintenance supervisor in August of 2020. He always said everyday is Saturday now.



Bob is survived by his wife Charlene and 3 children: Melissa (Joe) Schmirler, Justin (Sheri) Socha, and Tyler (Breanna) Socha. Along with all his amazing grandchildren who he loved with all his heart, Dusty, Brianna, Carter, Adelyn, Emmett, and Landon. He is also survived by his brother Brian (Wendy) Socha, father-in-law Hugo Seliger, and sister-in-law Denise (Tim) Schueller and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Barb, and mother-in-law Mary Jane Seliger.



Robert enjoyed the many simple things in life. Camping has always been a huge part of his life; whether it be when he was growing up with his family at the cabin in Ojibwa/Winter WI; where he said he always felt like home. Or the years spent at Spirit Lake with his children, cousins, and their families. But most recently much of his time spent camping out at the land with his immediate family. Along with camping, many of his past times included hunting, fishing, shooting pool, and gambling. But most of all Robert enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



He loved to share stories and bring laughter to others (no matter how crazy the story may be) he enjoyed being the life of the party. You never knew what was going to come out of his mouth next. He will be remembered for his humor and the many smiles he has brought to everyone.



A special thank you to Jody Baesman for her assistance with making Bob comfortable and making his wishes of being home with his family possible.



Services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, August 5, 2022. Family and friends may gather at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial is at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Carol S. Severt

Carol Sue Severt, 73, of Merrill, WI, was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on August 1st, 2022. She was born in Merrill, WI on April 24th, 1949, daughter of Earl and Sylvia Zoellner. Carol graduated from Merrill High School in 1967, and married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Severt, on July 19th, 1969. Together, they proudly raised their family on a dairy farm in the Town of Pine River. Carol was also an Executive Secretary for Church Mutual for many years, before retiring to cherish being a grandma.



Faith and Family was everything to Carol, and she lived it well. Supporting her husband, children and grandchildren was a blessing that filled her heart with joy. Gatherings with her brothers, sisters, in-laws, and church family, kept the calendar full for decades. Holding her newborn great-grandchildren was one of her last treasured moments. She will be dearly missed.



Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bruce Severt, and their three children, Scott (Paulette) Severt, Merrill; Connie (Dave) Schwandt, Merrill; and Brian Severt, Rice Lake. She is further survived by 4 grandchildren, Cole (Makenzie) Severt, Waukesha; Sierra (Jesiah) Bell, Merrill; Kaden Schwandt, Merrill; Jake Schwandt, Merrill; and two great-grandchildren, Nora Bell and Eliza Severt. Carol is also survived by her siblings Sandy (Roger) Monti, Merrill; Greg (Carol) Zoellner, Merrill; Debby (Ron) Langer, Janesville; Rick (Patti) Zoellner, Wausau; sister-in-law Jean Zoellner, Adamsville, TN; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Earl “Dick” Zoellner.



A celebration of her life will be held on August 8th at Highland Community Church in Merrill. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, with service beginning at 4:00 pm.



Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS