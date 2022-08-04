Wausau Pilot & Review
One sip of this week’s featured cocktail and you’ll be crying for more – it’s just that good. The Penny Lane Special is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
Cocktail of the Week: Penny Lane Special
- 1 oz. Captain
- 1 oz. Malibu
- 1/2 oz. Vanilla Vodka
- 1/2 oz. Chambord
- 1 oz. Pineapple Juice
- 1 oz. Cranberry Juice
- Orange slice, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, pour into a tall glass filled with ice, garnish with a slice of orange – then serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.