Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Anna L. Bauman, 38, of Wausau. Aug. 1, 2022: Bail jumping, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia Anna L. Kostecki, 18, of Rothschild. July 28, 2022: Throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker or prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer; battery, resisting or obstructing an officer Brandon D. Hervery, 30 of Wausau. Aug. 1, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Brandon G. Neumann, 39, of Wausau. Aug. 1, 2022: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm, disorderly conduct

Broc Suthers, 23, of Mosinee. July 29 and Aug. 1, 2022: Bail jumping, hit and run, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer Brian P. Clark, 37, of Weston. Aug. 1, 2022: Manufacture or deliver fentanyl, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine Christopher K Taylor, 18, of Wausau. July 28, 2022: Maintain a drug trafficking place, operate a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Curtis Miskowiak, 32, of Wausau. July 28, 2022: Bail jumping, second-offense OWI Dennis P. Campbell, 69, of Wausau. Aug. 1, 2022: 7th offense OWI, hit and run Jamie L. Kalson, 43, of Wausau. Bail jumping, operating while revoked Joel D. Hughes, 50, of Phelps. July 29, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Jesse S. Pagel, 35, of Wausau. Fifth-offense OWI, operating while revoked

Johnnie M. Higgins, 40, of Wausau. Aug. 1, 2022: Fifth-offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16, bail jumping, operating while revoked, failure to install an ignition interlock device Joshua C. Wells, 41. July 29, 2022: Violate a harassment restraining order, bail jumping Justin W. Hayner, 44, of Eagle River. July 29, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine or amphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver amphetamine, bail jumping Kelsey C. Zastrow, 33, of Wausau. Aug. 3, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, resisting or obstructing an officer Kristin P. Vangenderen, 23, of Schofield. Aug. 2, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct Khardea Koptyra-Williams, 19, of Wausau. July 29, 2022: Criminal damage to property, bail jumping, disorderly conduct Matthew C. Kuklinski, 39, of Hatley. Aug. 2, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia Matthew P. Mueller, 29, of Wausau. Aug. 3, 2022: Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, bail jumping