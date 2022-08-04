MERRILL – The city on Aug. 3 appointed a joint team to act as interim administrator of the city of Merrill following the retirement of the city’s current administrator Dave Johnson, Mayor Steven Hass announced.

During a closed session, the Merrill City Council voted to appoint Corey Bennett, chief of police, and Rod Akey, city engineer and public works director, as co-administrators of the city. They will act as a team during the transition and until a new person is selected to fill the lead role, the city said in a news release.

“Both of these men have the experience and skills to provide a seamless transition,” Hass said in the news release. “I look forward to working with them both.”

Both Bennett and Akey expressed their desire to involve other department heads and city employees to keep the city moving forward.