By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man is accused of driving with a blood alcohol concentration 10 times the legal limit imposed on him when he crashed into a vehicle on Grand Avenue and fled the scene.

Dennis Campbell, 69, is now facing seventh-offense drunken driving charges filed Aug. 1n Marathon County Circuit Court. His most recent prior conviction was in 2011, court records show.

The crash was reported at about 1:35 p.m. July 26 at the intersection of Grand and Weston Avenues in Wausau. Police say Campbell was driving a red pickup when he rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at the intersection. A witness followed the pickup and took down the license plate number, which was turned over to police.

Investigators drove to Campbell’s home and observed damage to the pickup, according to court documents, and Campbell allegedly admitted leaving the scene of the crash. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .20 percent, ten times the 0.02 limit imposed on him due to his six prior convictions. Results of a blood draw are pending.

Campbell, who also faces a hit-and-run charge, was ordered held on a $20,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10.