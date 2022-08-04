By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau man admitted to the intensive care unit after allegedly crashing his moped while intoxicated is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, less than a year after his fourth conviction.

Police responded at about 10:30 p.m. June 24 to County Road WW for a report of a moped crash and discovered 34-year-old Jesse S. Pagel unresponsive in the roadway, court documents state. Investigators say Pagel appeared to lose control of the moped while crossing the train tracks at Second Street in the village of Maine.

Pagel was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and was admitted to the ICU. A lab technician at the hosp;ital drew a blood sample that was sent to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene in Madison. Test results are pending.

Police say an empty 750-ml bottle of whiskey was discovered near the crashed moped, along with nine unopened cans of beer.

On July 28, Pagel was formally charged in Marathon County Circuit COurt with fifth-offense OWI and operating a vehicle while revoked. Court records show Pagel was arrested in May 2021 on his fourth OWI charge, a felony, and was convicted in December. His license was revoked, and he remains under a 0.02 percent BAC restriction due to his prior convictions, police said.

Pagel will be summoned into court for an initial appearance on Sept. 19.