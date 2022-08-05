WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is offering a unique opportunity for individuals to build their personal and professional networks at a special Fun@5 event to be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 on Clark Island in downtown Wausau. The Chamber will offer tours of Clark Island’s historic WPS Powerhouse and train depot during this event. Attendees will enjoy a cookout featuring food, beverages and desserts from various Chamber members. The event will also include live music, outdoor games and an opportunity to watch kayakers navigate the Wausau Whitewater course.

“This will be a great summer party and an opportunity for our members and others in the community to learn about the pair of historic buildings which are being renovated and repurposed on the island.” said Dave Eckmann, President/CEO of the Chamber.

Food and refreshments at this event will be supplied by the following Chamber members, with more to be added:

Bull Falls Brewery: Adult beverages

Festival Foods: Chips and bottled water

Fun Factory Sweet Shoppe: Fresh-made, authentic gelato (Italian ice cream)

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Meats: Brats

Red Robin Burgers & Brews: Chicken wings and signature pizzas

Ropa’s Pizza: Pizza and give-aways

Sam’s Club: Brat buns and a special cake

Attendees can park in a limited number of spaces at the depot and the WPS Powerhouse. Additional parking can be found in the library’s lower lot, the lots at the county buildings to the east of the Whitewater course and in the former JCPenney parking ramp.

The Chamber’s Fun@5 programs are typically hosted by members from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and include adult beverages, appetizers and a comfortable atmosphere for attendees to make connections. Each event will also offer those who attend a chance to win a door prize in a fun, relaxed setting.

The upcoming Fun@5 schedule also includes:

The Chamber’s volunteer Ambassadors dressed distinctively in red will be in attendance at each Fun@5 event and if you are uncomfortable approaching new people, they’ll help get you started.

Admission to this and other Fun@5 events is $10 in advance for Chamber members or $15 at the door. Non-members may attend for $20 when registering online or $25 at the door. Visit WausauChamber.com to register or to learn more. Attendees must be 21 years old.